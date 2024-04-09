Wait, Isla Fisher Secretly Contacted A High-Priced Divorce Lawyer TWO YEARS Ago?!

So we thought Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher broke up last year. That’s what they said in their statement. And since then we’ve heard sources saying the demise of the marriage really began after Isla’s father’s passing in January of last year.

But a half year before that, the Confessions of a Shopaholic star secretly reached out to one of the best divorce lawyers in the game??

That’s the claim being made by The Sun on Sunday! The outlet says friends claimed Isla told them she was consulting with none other than Baroness Fiona Shackleton! She’s the ace who represented Sir Paul McCartney in his very expensive split from Heather Mills — though she obviously kept it from being a lot more expensive!

Fiona charges a whopping £550 an hour! That’s about $700 US! So this isn’t a meeting you take on a whim, just to see! Damn!

Sun reporters were surprised when on Friday the couple said they’d split only last yea — because these reports were from way back in the summer of 2022! The reached out to the film star couple and everything — and they denied it! Hmm… They’ll probably call BS the rest as well, but considering they ARE now divorcing it doesn’t mean their denial is all that reliable. So here are some more deets. A source corroborated to The Sun just on Sunday:

“Isla has known for some time the marriage was over, and after some difficult conversations with Sacha, made the decision to consult a divorce lawyer. This was back in early summer, 2022. Fiona Shackleton was recommended by mutual contacts, and Isla was put in touch with an associate at the office. It was also suggested she seek out a lawyer in the US, where the couple have a home.”

Insiders told the outlet Shackleton advised Isla and Sacha go down an “amicable route” in their divorce. Huh. Inneresting. A source explained:

“Fiona is an incredible lawyer, and utterly fearsome in both reputation and ability. It was suggested they keep things as amicably as possible for the sake of the children. However, with Fiona on board, no stone will be left unturned if things did turn nasty — which neither of them want.”

So the idea is Isla wants peace — and bringing the Baroness along is the deterrent she needs to make sure she gets it? Huh. Well, as long as it works…

