Jackass Star 'MANGLED' By Shark In Wakeboard Stunt Gone Wrong!

Wow, this is one of the worst Jackass injuries ever, and it wasn’t on MTV, it wasn’t in one of the movies… it was on the freakin’ Discovery channel!

As part of this year’s Shark Week celebration, the science-devoted channel tried something a little different, letting the Jackass crew join them for a special, complete with idiotic and dangerous stunts.

Specifically Steve-O and Chris Pontius sent newcomer Sean McInerney, perhaps better known by the nickname Poopies, to literally “jump the shark” — and do a wakeboard ramp over shark-infested waters on Sunday’s episode.

After wiping out, the rookie stunt performer was immediately pounced on by one of the apex predators — with several more on the way. It’s about the worst thing that could have happened. As Chris says so eloquently at one point during the aftermath:

“It’s either, like, everything’s OK, or this happens.”

Thankfully the Shark Week safety crew were on top of him immediately, surrounding and protecting him from the other sharks as the blood from his first bite threatened to fuel a feeding frenzy. Watch the harrowing, all-too-real TV moment (below):

Thank goodness they were there!

As Steve-O says on the most recent episode of his podcast, teasing the event before it aired:

“He would be f**king dead if they didn’t dive on him as fast as they did. Jesus, he got wrecked by a shark! For a Shark Week episode!”

He isn’t kidding. Obviously in the clip you can see how deadly serious the safety workers are taking things, putting a tourniquet on his arm immediately. The Jackass crew, on the other hand — so to speak, continued to be their jovial selves. Steve-O laughed after Poopies told him he wanted a bonus. LOLz.

So how does Poopies feel about the injury now? In a followup segment, he says:

“I definitely got a degree in shark college there. I knew there was a chance I was going to get bit by a shark, but I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

Well, yeah! If he HAD thought he’d get his hand nearly bitten off by a shark and still went through with the stunt, he’d need to be put in some kind of protective care!

As far as the animals go, he says he’s not angry about the horrific scar he’s surely about to sport:

“I don’t blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime.”

He’s right, of course.

Innerestingly, the network takes care not to show the injury. While they’re fine with showing a shark taking apart a seal — the type of grisly footage they’ve been showing for years — when it comes to a human injury they were pretty shy.

Steve-O is never shy. He tweeted that s**t out.

OK, so we’re going to show you the aftermath of the bite, after doctors were able to stitch up Sean’s hand, the closeup photo that Steve-O shared.

However, it is truly HORRIFIC, so please take the warning seriously if you are not able to handle graphic injury pics.

[WARNING: Graphic violence!]

Y’all got that?

Seriously, don’t look if you don’t want this in your head.

Stop scrolling.

There’s no more story past the pic, you can just imagine the worst image of a fully intact hand you can, it’s probably about there. You’ll be good.

Last chance.

OK…

Our new @jackassworld star, @Poopiesgram, gets his hand mangled by a shark on our Jackass #SharkWeek special tonight at 10pm on @Discovery (already streaming now on @discoveryplus). Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/Gw76PPVhyd — Steve-O (@steveo) July 12, 2021

[Image via Discovery/YouTube.]