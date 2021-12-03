Man Arrested For Jacqueline Avant’s Murder Accidentally Shot Himself In The Foot During ANOTHER Alleged Home Invasion -- And More Details

An arrest has been made in connection to the shocking death of Jacqueline Avant.

As we previously reported, the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday notifying them about the home invasion and a gunshot victim in the Trousdale Estates. The 81-year-old philanthropist was soon transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. A security guard was also shot during the incident, and her husband, music legend Clarence Avant, was uninjured. While the number of suspects remained unknown at the time, sources close to the investigation previously claimed that at least one person made it inside the residence.

Related: Family Discovers Their Own Home Listed On Airbnb After Strangers Arrive

But now, it seems like investigators may have caught the guy responsible…

According to Daily Mail, police nabbed Aariel Maynor in the backyard of another residence after security footage captured his vehicle fleeing east out of Beverly Hills just an hour after the shooting of Jacqueline. At around 3:30 on Wednesday morning, officers responded to a different reported shooting on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive, where they found the 29-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot. He apparently shot himself at some point during the second attempted robbery with what’s believed to be the same AR-15 rifle used to kill the philanthropist. WHAT?!

During a press conference Thursday, LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow said police linked Maynor to the crime after someone connected the dots between the two home invasions:

“We had an astute watch commander in Hollywood that started to put two and two together and reached out to Beverly Hills.”

In a video posted by TMZ, paramedics treated Maynor before he was handcuffed to a wheelchair and loaded onto an ambulance. You can take a look at the brief video (below):



Police say he is currently their only suspect in the crime and will be booked once released by the hospital. According to TMZ, Maynor already had a lengthy criminal history at the time of the arrest and was on parole after serving four years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for a prior felony conviction. It is still unclear what the motive was for the attack. Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook previously said in a press conference:

“The motives in this case are still unknown, and we are investigating all possible motives. We will not speculate on anything that’s out there, including if this was a robbery attempt or not.”

We’re continuing to keep Clarence and the rest of the family in our thoughts in the wake of this tragedy. So, so sad.

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]