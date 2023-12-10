Nick Cannon BLASTED For ‘Dark Skin VS Light Skin’ Competition: 'This Is Ignorant AF'

Nick Cannon is in hot water with the internet right now.

The 43-year-old television personality collaborated with Zeus Network for a live show on Thursday called “Bad vs. Wild Las Vegas” — pinning some of the stars from Wild ‘N Out representing Nick against “Baddies” from Zeus. The problem with the event, though? A flyer shared on social media advertised one of the competitions as “dark skin vs light skin.” What the f**k?!?!

The post ignited fury on social media, with many calling out the event for “colorism.” Zeus Network eventually took the flyer down and changed it… to say “chocolate goddesses vs. caramel goddesses.” Yeah, they clearly didn’t see how this is still so ignorant. See (below):

However, the damage had already been done. Not to mention, the wording still did not sit well with many people, as it didn’t alter the intent of the competition at all. See some of the reactions from the comments section (below):

“Yall can reword it all you want, try to sell it however you want, its still the same colorist bs. Not only is ts detrimental to the black community but y’all are opening a door for other races to feed into the colorism as well. As a black network, yall should be ashamed.” “This is ignorant AF…Still! It’s the colorism for me!” “This is just as bad as lightskin vs dark skin, y’all didn’t do anything but try to put a positive spin on colorism and it’s not working out for y’all” “I will not condone comparing any of my queens by color. We are all greatness.” “The switch up without even addressing what y’all did before is crazy.” “This whole idea should’ve just been scrapped.” “This is still colorist y’all are sad.”

At this time, Nick hasn’t responded to the backlash from the event. Reactions to the controversy? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]