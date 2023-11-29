Bianca Censori Will Defend Kanye West 'Until The End Of Time' From Antisemitism Backlash?!

Bianca Censori is clearly back with Kanye West — and more vocal than ever?

As Perezcious readers know, the 28-year-old Australian beauty and The Life of Pablo rapper reunited over the long holiday weekend after reportedly spending about a month apart. While rumor initially had it that she was beginning to break free from his reportedly controlling ways after her friends and family intervened in her home turf of Australia, we’ve now seen that wishful thinking quickly fade.

As we reported, the two were spotted dancing together in Ye’s new home of Dubai on Thanksgiving day. See (below):

And it sounds like she’s doubling down on her support for the disgraced artist, too!

On Wednesday, an insider told DailyMail.com that following all of Ye’s antisemitism, which he drew MORE attention to in his latest song, the Yeezy architect is still defending him. Why? She allegedly believes his words have been “taken out of context.” And it sounds like that’s an argument she’s more than willing to have! The source told the outlet:

“She would defend Kanye until the end of time on this. She knows that things get taken out of context.”

WOW. We get supporting your loved ones, but, like, take a step back and look at everything he’s said, objectively, right? In what context is it chill that someone is a big fan of Hitler? In what world is it a misunderstanding when someone takes on a vocal white supremacist like Nick Fuentes as an adviser and friend?

Of course, it’s easy to make those arguments when you’re ordered to…

Just saying, we all know a source previously told the outlet Kanye makes his wife follow a set of pretty disturbing rules, like that he gets to pick out what she wears (and dresses her nearly naked in heels like a 12-year-old boy perving over a Barbie doll) or that she’s not allowed to speak. So maybe she has to follow him blindly? Of course, our big question is… how exactly does she defend him at all if she can’t speak??

We wonder if this defense thing is new… Earlier this week, an insider told Us Weekly that the whole reason she’s even in the Middle East is because Ye told her she could either come meet him in Dubai, or that they’d be “done” as a couple. She reportedly “loves the lifestyle” too much — so maybe that’s why she’s not ready to stop listening to him quite yet?? Or who knows, maybe she’s trying to win back his trust??

Alternatively, maybe this is someone in Ye’s camp just saying she’ll defend him? We mean, it’s not like she’s going to protest…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

