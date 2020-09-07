Sofia Richie & Jaden Smith Enjoy A ‘Very Flirty’ Malibu Beach Day Together!

Well, well, well…

Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith are the newest potential couple now catching all of our attention online after the pair was spotted on Saturday afternoon hanging out together on a sunny Malibu beach! And from the looks of it, these two were having all kinds of fun together out and about in the heat and under the sun!

The 22-year-old model and the singer, also 22, both rocked pink for the outing, with Sofia opting for a super-sexy bright bikini with floral print. Jaden went with some salmon-pink swimming trunks that looked very good!

The beach outing lasted all day, and that wasn’t all, either! Now, a source has come forward to speak to E! News about the little outing, and it turns out Lionel Richie‘s daughter and Will Smith‘s son may just have quite the connection!

The insider dished on the pair’s Saturday activities under the sun, and then also after the ocean outing as well, saying (below):

“They spent all day and night [together]. They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other. They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug.”

Awww!

Including the ocean date, the pair apparently enjoyed “cocktails” and “a picnic” at their towels when they weren’t splashing around in the waves, too. So fun!

The source added more about the two famous offspring, noting that they had an undeniable connection you could pick up even just by watching them, with chemistry off the charts:

“They were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day. They seemed comfortable together.”

And the fun didn’t stop there!

Scott Disick‘s ex and Willow Smith‘s bro decided to leave the beach later in the evening and grab dinner with friends at ocean-side celebrity hot spot Nobu. There, the same insider shared more info about their activities, suggesting Sofia and Jaden both went back to a mutual friend’s house to spend the rest of the night:

“They stayed for several hours and left together in a Sprinter van. Sofia was in a great mood and never stopped smiling. She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy. She and Jaden went back to a friend’s house for the night.”

Oooooh!

That makes for quite the full day, doesn’t it?!

It’s kind of funny to see these two together now, because as you may recall, they “dated” when they were both 14 years old, way back in 2012. Now all grown up as young adults, it appears they’re ready to re-live their connection and maybe even see where things go after this!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! This is quite the rebound for Sofia if that’s what all this is really about — from Scott Disick to Jaden Smith, ya know?!

Sound off with your thoughts about that and everything else here down in the comments (below)!!!

