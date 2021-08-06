Jaime King Goes IG Official With New Boyfriend Amid Brutal Divorce With Kyle Newman

After months of speculation, Jamie King went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Sennett Devermont!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old actress took her relationship to the next level by sharing a sweet snapshot of the 33-year-old businessman wrapping his arms around her while she adoringly looked back at him. And in case there were any doubts about where they stood, King summarized their romance in the captioned the photo, writing:

“I love you.”

Cute! Ch-ch-check out the confirmation photo (below):

As you may know, their social media debut comes a little more than a year after the Hart of Dixie alum filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kyle Newman following 12 years of marriage. She filed a temporary restraining order, as well as a domestic violence prevention petition at the time.

However, the exes’ vicious custody battle over their two children, James Knight and Leo Thames, has primarily captured headlines over the past couple of years. As we previously reported, the momma claimed that Newman was withholding their two kids from her in court documents for an emergency motion for child custody and visitation. The 45-year-old filmmaker then fired back with allegations against King, including claims that his former wife was a “chronic drug addict and alcoholic.”

Newman later requested full physical custody of their children, with the White Chicks star having supervised visitations on alternating weekends and one night a week with the little ones. The Barely Lethal director explained in legal filings at the time:

“I have been the children’s primary caretaker since their birth, and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody.”

Yeah, we know it is beyond messy…

And things took an interesting turn when it was shockingly revealed that Newman welcomed a baby boy with singer Cynthia Nabozny in February. A close family friend previously told E! News that the pair “received kind congratulations” from King and Devermont, adding:

“Kyle and Cynthia are overjoyed with the blessing of the new addition to their family. They received kind congratulations from both Jaime and her long-term boyfriend. Jaime met Cynthia many months ago and even visited with them on Christmas Day. Kyle’s number one commitment is the health and well-being of his children and a positive co-parenting relationship with Jaime.”

However, another source claimed to the publication that Jaime never knew about his relationship with Cyn, saying:

“Jaime was not told about Kyle’s relationship or the pregnancy until right before the holidays. She was very blindsided by this.”

Who knows what the actual timeline is!

Reactions to Jaime going IG official with Sennett, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

