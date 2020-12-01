Country Star Jake Owen Proposes To Longtime GF Erica Hartlein!

Who has two thumbs and one dirty knee? Jake Owen does, y’all!

The country crooner officially put a ring on his longtime girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, on Monday night and commemorated the milestone on his Instagram Story. The pic (above) showed the 39-year-old posing with his now-fiancée and their 19-month-old daughter Paris Hartley, as Erica flaunted her very impressive engagement ring.

Owen went on to post a funny picture of his dirty jeans after he got down on one knee to pop the question, sharing:

LOLz! Cute!

As fans know, the pair started dating in 2017 after the star met Hartlein while furniture shopping at Restoration Hardware, where she was working as an interior designer.

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

[Image via Jake Owen/Instagram]