Jana Kramer Is NOT Breastfeeding Newborn Son -- And She Doesn’t 'Have Any Shame' About It!

Jana Kramer is doing things the way she wants to do them this time around!

After welcoming her newborn son Roman, the actress revealed on Friday that she’s no longer trying to breastfeed after several unsuccessful attempts in her past. During a candid Instagram Q&A with fans, the 40-year-old dished:

“I am not [breastfeeding] and he is perfectly happy. We are doing formula and we’re using Dr. Brown bottles. Used them with all my other babies and they loved it.”

In the vid, the One Tree Hill alum held her baby boy as he could be seen drinking from a bottle with his eyes closed. She just welcomed the tiny tot last month with fiancé Allan Russell. Previously, she had children Jolie, 7, and Jace, 5, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, who unfortunately did pressure her into breastfeeding!

Related: Jana Kramer Is Doing Lifetime’s First Christmas Movie Sex Scene

Hitting back at the possible uproar from opinionated followers online while also addressing her history with breastfeeding, the I Got The Boy artist continued:

“And I don’t have any shame around it like I did the last 2 times when I tried to breastfeed.”

Back in 2020, the country musician said on her podcast, Whine Down, that she was never interested in breastfeeding since it wasn’t something she felt she needed to be connected to her kid — but the former NFL star felt differently. At the time, she opened up:

“I’m going to be really honest, I didn’t want to breastfeed. I had no desire. I wasn’t breastfed. For some reason, I didn’t feel like I had to have that connection with my baby. Personally, I don’t like my nipples touched. I don’t like it. I don’t want someone sucking on them.”

But because it was “important” to her then-partner, she did everything she could to make it work:

“But then my milk didn’t come in, and they wanted me to supplement and they wanted me to pump. It was so stressful. I was just crying, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my baby lost even more weight than she should have.’ My milk eventually came in but we had already made the decision to formula feed. I remember getting so much shade and so much hate.”

Oof. It’s hard enough to be a momma — adding this extra stress and pressure is so unnecessary! After everything she’s been through the last few years, we’re glad she’s embarking on this parenting journey on her terms this time. Seems like her mental outlook will be much healthier and better off because of it!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram]