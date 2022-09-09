Jana Kramer Teases Legal Action Against Ex Jay Cutler -- Over WHAT?!

Jana Kramer is debating on taking her ex Jay Cutler to court — over his beer company?

As you may know, the country singer and the former football player first sparked romance rumors after going out for a night on the town in Nashville, Tennessee in September 2021. The relationship didn’t last long, though, as an insider told US Weekly in October of the same year the couple had already fizzled out:

“Jana is still single. She and Jay went on a few dates, but things seemed to fizzle out between them. They’re not seeing each other anymore.”

Now, almost a year after the split, the 38-year-old is spilling the tea on her ex — and his business! On Sunday’s episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer she dished she actually named Jay’s beer company Gratis:

“When this person and I were hanging out, I named his beer company. … I named it. I have proof.”

She continued to address a similar situation Cutler was in himself when he allegedly named someone else’s company:

“Now, this person also got very angry that he named someone else’s business and wasn’t getting compensated. It’s not uncommon to be upset about that.”

She really stressed the word “uncommon” which could be a dig at the 39-year-old’s drama with his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari. You may remember the ex-spouses had a disagreement last May over Kristin’s clothing company Uncommon James being launched while the two were married — he believed he deserved his share of the company after their divorce, but Cavallari disagreed at the time.

Related: Jana Hints She Went On Some Dates With John Mayer

But naming the brewing company isn’t the only thing Jana allegedly did for the former football star. She revealed she allegedly came up with the whole marketing campaign!

“I even gave the whole, like, what it stands for, how you should promote it. And then he would send me, ‘What is this design?’ I was like, ‘This design looks great.’”

The real kicker (or should we say quarterback) is Jay apparently didn’t even tell her he was going to use her ideas:

“So then I get a call from Decker — Jesse James because I still told her. And she goes, ‘Oh, it’s out.’ And I go, ‘He did not use the name?’ Oh, and the same design! And my promo for it!'”

Wow…

The Whiskey singer clarified she would’ve liked to at least have received an email as a heads up:

“He could have at least emailed. Here’s my beef, email and say, ‘You know what? Thank you for the name. We’re going forward with it. And I appreciate it. That’s all I wanted. … ‘Greetings, branding genius.’”

When the country music star’s friend asked if she could take the Uncut with Jay Cutler host to court over the situation, she said she’s not looking for financial gain from it because the relationship was so “brief”:

“I have text proof between him and his partner … I’m not going to go after money. Like, although, because again, I was in this very brief dating stint with this person.”

She did call Cutler out on his hypocrisy, though! Once again she seemingly referenced him and his ex-wife’s estrangement:

“But then my thing is, like, ‘Then why were you so upset about the other person’s business that you named?’ So it’s a little bit of hypocrisy on his side.”

Definitely hypocritical!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Should Jana take legal action against Jay for allegedly stealing her ideas? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN.com/YouTube/Uncut with Jay Cutler]