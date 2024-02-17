Jane Fonda Worried About Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Marriage -- Says They’re ‘Trying To Prove Something’?!

Jane Fonda isn’t afraid to give Jennifer Lopez her very honest opinion about her marriage with Ben Affleck!

When J.Lo asked her Monster-in-Law co-star to be a part of her musical film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, she apparently had one major concern about it. Why? Jane was skeptical about the excessive celebration of their reconciliation, noting she felt they were “trying to prove something” to everyone! And she did not hesitate to voice these worries to the On The Floor artist’s face! The 86-year-old actress told Jennifer in the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, per Variety:

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work. However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Jennifer’s response? She laughed at the comments, saying:

“That’s just us living our life.”

Fair enough! However, her explanation did put Jane at ease! She then brought up those viral pictures of Ben looking bored and miserable at the 2023 Grammys, saying:

“I got real scared, you know, with all that shit about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’”

She wasn’t the only one wondering if there was trouble in paradise between the couple! Even fans were questioning what was going on between them. And it’s not the first time they’ve caught these two in a heated or intense moment either. But Jennifer insists everything is fine! She reassured Jane that “nothing” is happening, adding:

“He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’”

Despite her reservations about the project, Jane eventually agreed to be in the musical film. She portrayed a member of her Zodiac love council alongside Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, and others. But could Jane be right about her concerns? Are Ben and Jen only trying to prove something to everyone — like they can make their relationship work this time? Could this lead to some trouble in their future? Hmm. As we reported earlier, Ben just cast ex-wife Jennifer Garner in his new movie, soo…

