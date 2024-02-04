Kyle Richards Sits Front Row At Morgan Wade Concert Days After Deleted IG Pics!

Kyle Richards is supporting her BFF!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was front and center at Morgan Wade’s intimate Tennessee concert on Saturday — clearly something she couldn’t miss! In footage obtained by TMZ, the 55-year-old can be seen holding up her phone and zooming in on the Fall In Love With Me singer to record as the performer strummed her guitar alongside bandmate Clint Wells. The shindig was held in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame where Kyle sat front row — but her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was nowhere to be seen, according to the outlet. See the footage (below):

Related: Jason Kelce Praises Taylor Swift As An ‘Unbelievable Role Model’

This comes just days after the mother of four clarified her friendship status with Morgan after the country star wiped her Instagram page clean of all posts… even the ones with her bestie/rumored lover. But Kyle assured paparazzi everything was “good” between them, and that it was part of a marketing strategy for Morgan’s upcoming new music.

Well, it’s clear Kyle was loving watching the Wilder Days singer perform and that their friendship ain’t going anywhere anytime soon!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Rolling Stone/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]