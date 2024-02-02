Travis Kelce Says He'll 'Cherish' Memory Of Taylor Swift Kissing Him On Field After AFC Win

Travis Kelce has spent the past five months being cagey about his relationship with Taylor Swift — both to respect her privacy and to keep the focus where fans want it: on the game.

But after last weekend’s PDA on the field — after the Kansas City Chiefs earned their ticket to the Super Bowl with an AFC win — it’s impossible to keep it completely quiet on that front. Not only is he clarifying some things with colleagues, he’s also being asked about it in the press!

Related: Right-Wingers Think Dating Taylor Swift Proves Travis Kelce Is… Gay?!?

During a conference on Friday in front of Kansas City media outlets, a local reporter asked the tight end what it meant to be surrounded by his loved ones during that big winning moment. That includes big brother Jason Kelce and his parents of course, but he’s done that before. This time everyone wanted to know about sharing the victory with Tay, who kissed him passionately right there on the field! He responded:

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish, man. And I’m fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field.”

A moment to “cherish.” So sweet! He added for the Chiefs Kingdom:

“And you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field, all the people you just mentioned.”

See the full answer (below)!

They asked him what it meant for him having his family there & his interaction with Taylor after the game “it’s another memory in the journey we get to cherish… it gives me a reason to play that much harder” ???? pic.twitter.com/eh5QJHlPSp — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 2, 2024

[Image via NFL on CBS/Twitter.]