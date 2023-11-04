Jason Momoa's Reaction To Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s Engagement To Channing Tatum!

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s engagement is getting all the love and support from one family member! Her former stepdad couldn’t be more excited for the couple!

ICYMI, news broke earlier this week that the 34-year-old actress and 43-year-old Magic Mike star got engaged after two years of dating. And they weren’t trying to keep it a secret either! They attended a Halloween party over the weekend, where Zoë appeared to show off her ring while dressed as Rosemary from the iconic movie Rosemary’s Baby. Although the lovebird haven’t addressed the engagement news, we’re getting some insight into how one of her loved ones feel about it!

Although According to People, Jason – who was previously married to her mom Lisa Bonet – is beyond thrilled about Zoë and Channing taking this next step in their relationship. A source said:

“The engagement was happy news for Jason. He loves both Channing and Zoë. He thinks they are a great couple. Jason is their biggest supporter.”

So sweet! What does the rest of the family think? Is Lisa and Lenny Kravitz as happy as Jason is for the two? The insider also noted that Zoë and Channing “are very cute together” while they’re enjoying this time together following the engagement. Aww!!

Now it’s unknown when Channing and Zoë are going to get married. But we bet the 44-year-old actor will be invited to the wedding as they’ve seemed to remain close after his breakup with Lisa! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

