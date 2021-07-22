Jason Sudeikis Broke Up With His Girlfriend & Had Dinner With Irina Shayk?! WTF??

Whoa, whoa, WHUT?? This is a lot to take in!

First off, we’re just now learning that apparently Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have ALREADY BROKEN UP??

The Ted Lasso co-stars had been rumored to be together for some time, though they’ve kept it VERY quiet. The were only just caught getting all cutesy on a public date less than a month ago — right around the time an insider confirmed their private romance.

And now that’s over?? A source told Page Six on Wednesday:

“He is not in any relationship. He’s not seeing anyone. He’s definitely not with Keeley. He’s just with his kids and focusing on Ted Lasso.”

So he’s once again single but not ready to mingle? Not even with Irina Shayk??

The two were spotted after having a dinner with several other celebs in New York City on Tuesday. Apparently British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful invited a group to the Hunt & Fish Club in Midtown, including Shayk, Sudeikis, and Ted Lasso co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein — but notably NOT Keeley.

According to Page Six‘s sources, Enninful invited Sudeikis and his crew to the dinner after being impressed with his show of support for the Black members of Team England, who had been the victims of a lot of racist bullying after the Euro 2020 loss. The SNL vet wore a t-shirt giving them a nod at the recent premiere of his second season.

It seemed Irina was impressed with Sudeikis as well, as the whole group left the restaurant after midnight — and they exchanged more laughs and a big hug outside before leaving. Just friendly? Sure, totally possible. But could be something more, too, right? Since both are single now?? And both single parents of small children, too — definitely at the same point in their lives, right?

Well, we’re not so sure on that. We’ve been hearing conflicting reports on Irina’s relationship with Kanye West. First we heard they had completely cooled off, then the next thing you know the word is that the supermodel is upset about those rumors — because they’re still trying to make it work.

Who knows at this point?? Heck, the source saying Jason isn’t seeing anyone could just be trying to help him and Keeley get back to a more private place! But if they are both single, we do rather like the pairing. What do YOU think?? You can see the pics HERE and decide for yourself!

