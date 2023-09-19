JC Chasez & Lance Bass Drop Hints About *NSYNC's Future!

JC Chasez and Lance Bass are spilling a little tea and getting a lot of hopes up!

As everyone’s been buzzing about, *NSYNC has geared up to reunite and release their first song in over TWO DECADES called Better Place for the upcoming Trolls Band Together movie. Justin Timberlake just shared the most AH-Mazing video showing himself along with his bandmates — JC, Lance, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick — together in the studio, and this might not be all we see from the guys!

Rumors have been stirring that this song is just single track and that the guys won’t be delving into anything else amid their reunion, but according to two of the members themselves we better keep our eyes open! On Monday, TMZ caught JC at LAX where he opened up about how much fun recording Better Place was, but also cheekily added that fans shouldn’t give up hope for more content:

“Anything is possible.”

OMG! Everyone stay calm!

Meanwhile, Lance had his own take on the matter. He brought up the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and said:

“If you want [an *NSYNC] reunion, support the SAG strike.”

VERY clever dodge to the question! Shedding light on the current — and very important — fight for actors’ rights!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

