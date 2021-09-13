Jeff Bridges Reveals His 'Cancer Is In Remission' -- AND He Battled COVID-19 While Undergoing Chemotherapy!

Wow… What a tough guy.

Jeff Bridges made the exciting announcement on Monday that his cancer is officially in “remission.” What amazing news! Unfortunately, he not only had to fight against Lymphoma this year, but he also suffered a very scary battle against COVID-19!

Opening up in a new post to his website, the Big Lebowski star informed his loyal fans that his chemotherapy treatment worked, saying:

“The 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble.”

But despite the intense toll these treatments have on the body, the actor revealed his cancer fight was actually a “piece of cake” compared to his bout with COVID-19.

The 71-year-old shared that he was diagnosed with the virus on January 7, after being informed by his hospital that he may have been exposed while getting treated at the site. This happened before he was able to get vaccinated, as well. The Oscar winner recounted, adding of he and his wife Susan Geston:

“Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the ‘rona.”

Understandably, his wife made it back to full health much faster than he did because her immune system was a lot stronger. Jeff, who was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020, furthered:

“Sue spends 5 days in the hospital. Me…? I’m there 5 weeks. The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo. My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.”

A cancer patient in his 70s having to battle two very life-threatening diseases at once? Our hearts break for him (and anyone else in a similar situation). That said, we couldn’t be happier that he’s made it out of these fights a stronger person! The True Grit star even expressed gratitude for the unexpected health battle, continuing:

“While I had moments of tremendous pain (screaming singing, a sort of moaning song all through the night) getting close to the Pearly Gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — LIFE IS BRIEF AND BEAUTIFUL. LOVE IS ALL AROUND US, AND AVAILABLE AT ALL TIMES.”

He’s now hopeful the virus is “in the rearview mirror” since he got vaccinated. Quickly, his long-term systems have lessened in severity, the Oscar winner explained:

“COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

Great news!

The Iron Man alum had been relying on oxygen assistance since January — needing the support whenever he wanted to walk around. Thankfully, with a lot of hard work in physical therapy, he was able to complete a once-in-a-lifetime goal: walk his youngest daughter Hayley down the aisle without any oxygen support. We’re so happy he was able to accomplish that!! Click HERE to watch a tear-jerking video of the duo’s father-daughter dance!

It’s safe to say his perspective on life has changed forever. Concluding his emotional post, The Dude finished off by sharing:

“We, (I) often want some other gift that life isn’t giving us. I mean, who would want to get cancer and COVID? Well…it turns out I would. I would because I get to learn more about love and learn things that I never would have if I never got it.”

After coming close to his last breath, he noted the “FLASH” of knowledge he discovered through this ordeal, musing:

“Here’s a FLASH I had — home is the place where a person can receive, give and learn about love. And that place, home, is really wherever you are at any given moment, right now, for instance.”

What a great takeaway, but we honestly wish he never had to experience both cancer and COVID at the same time! Just a reminder to all those still hesitant about the vaccination to get the shot! We have to help those with lower immune systems stay as healthy as possible while they fight other difficult diagnoses!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share them in the comments (below) — and don’t forget to send congratulations and positive vibes Jeff’s way!

