Jeff Bridges Reveals Shaved Head & Shares Update On His Cancer Battle

Jeff Bridges is smiling through his battle with Lymphoma.

The actor shared a new photo with fans on Instagram Monday in which he posed with an adorable new pup against the backdrop of the beach! Oh, and a newly shaved head!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

While his long, signature locks may be gone for now, the Oscar winner looks radiant as ever. The photo’s hopeful caption explains:

“Here’s the latest:

• Feeling good

• Shaved my head

• Got a puppy – Monty

• Had a Birthday – 71, man”

The Big Lebowski star first announced his cancer diagnoses on October 19, taking to the ‘gram, writing:

“As the Dude would say… New S**t has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

He continues to keep followers in the loop through his socials and personal website, including a pic taken in a hospital gown while receiving treatment October 29 (below) in which he thanked those for the outpouring of love he’d recently received.

Sending him positive vibes as he continues to battle this disease!

