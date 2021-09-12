Awww! Lizzo Gifts Her Mom A Whole New Wardrobe In Emotional Video

Lizzo just gave her momma a very special gift!

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer surprised her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a brand new wardrobe for her birthday and took to Instagram to share the emotional reaction. In the video, Lizzo and her mom walk into a closet full of clothes, shoes, and accessories. While perusing the space, the Rumors artist said:

“Wow, it’s set up nice in here, huh?”

Related: Lizzo Breaks Down In Tears Reacting To ‘Fatphobic’ & ‘Racist’ Critics Over Rumors Release

Lizzo then asked her mom if she “likes these clothes” before finally revealing:

“These are your clothes!”

This immediately caused the momma to cry, as she joked with the musician that:

“I don’t have to look like a bum anymore!”

To which Lizzo replied:

“No, ma’am, not on my watch!”

The video then cuts to Johnson-Jefferson modeling her new outfits with a huge smile on her face. Aw! Lizzo captioned the heartfelt moment:

“Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!”

Excuse us while we burst into tears! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

We could not be happier for Shari! As you may recall, this is not the first lavish present that Lizzo has gifted her mom. Last December, she presented Johnson-Jefferson with a car for the holidays, saying:

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family. I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

Enjoy your new clothes, Shari!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Lizzo/Instagram]