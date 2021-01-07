Kim Kardashian Trying To Stay ‘Positive’ For The Kids Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumor Chaos

Kim Kardashian West is putting her best foot forward as she debates making big changes in 2021.

As we reported, the KUWTK superstar is preparing to file for divorce from Kanye West after a tumultuous past few years. While no one from the KarJenner camp has commented on the news, sources are claiming that Kimmy is doing her best to stay positive as she decides whether or not to officially pull the plug on her marriage.

Related: Kim & Kanye — Through The Years

The insider told People:

“December was a rough month for Kim. She has been living separately from Kanye. Over the holidays, it was hard for her to stay positive. She has been trying her best, though, for the kids.”

Fortunately, Kim has her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, to lean on during this time of crisis. The confidante shared:

“She stayed in Los Angeles for New Year’s [Eve]. Kourtney and Khloé were around to support her. She is very grateful to have her sisters to lean on.”

The insider went on to say that while Kimye’s split is “inevitable” after such a challenging year, the KKW Beauty mogul has yet to officially file for divorce because she doesn’t want to cause more distress to their children, explaining:

“She is sad about it, of course. She just feels she has done everything in her power to make her marriage work. Even though she has been thinking about divorce for months, she hasn’t filed because she feels terrible for the kids.”

The source also noted that the current plan is for the 40-year-old to stay at their family home in Hidden Hills, California, adding:

“She provides a safe and stable environment for the kids. She is a great mom and the kids will be fine.”

Kimmy’s also making sure to take care of herself amid all the drama. Before the divorce rumors circulated the interwebs on Tuesday, the mother-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to share some videos of herself breaking a sweat with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara.

Related: Twitter Reacts To Wild Rumor That Kanye Has Been Hooking Up With Jeffree Star!!

She also posted a photo of two pairs of workout sneakers, writing:

“Sister Boot Camp starts this month! Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right for this year!”

Looks like someone’s in battle mode!

No matter what happens, we hope Kim and Kanye can resolve things amicably.

[Image via Instar/WENN]