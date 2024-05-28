Jelly Roll Insists Smoking Weed Has Kept Him 'Sober' Following Drug Addiction

Jelly Roll is living that California sober lifestyle! And despite how controversial it is, he’s insisting it’s the ONLY thing that has helped him avoid hard drugs!

If you don’t know, California sober is when a person continues to consume marijuana after giving up alcohol or hard drugs. It’s an improvement from some hardcore addictions, but it’s not exactly sobriety either — which makes it such a complicated topic for many! In a new interview with Taste of Country out on Friday, the musician candidly shared his two cents on how it works for him, saying:

“I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll’s drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again, but a world with weed, I’ll be alright.”

Whoa! Bold statement!

Related: Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie XO Shares Vid Meeting Her ‘Hall Pass’

Acknowledging how divisive this take is, the rapper went on:

“I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety. This is a hot button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober.”

If you don’t know, the Wild Ones singer has had a long history of substance abuse and addiction. He even landed himself behind bars when he was just 23 for drug dealing (among other offenses throughout his adolescence). But in recent years, he’s not only committed himself to getting sober but he’s also helping to combat the distribution of deadly opioids. In January, the country artist addressed the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs to urge legislators to take action against the supply and distribution of fentanyl in the country, he said at the time:

“I’m not here to defend the use of illegal drugs, and I also understand the paradox of my history as a drug dealer standing in front of this committee. … But equally, I think that’s what makes me perfect to talk about this. I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution.”

Commendable!

That said, the California sober trend has often been criticized — even by addicts who used to live by it! Take Demi Lovato, for instance. After once relying on weed during her sober journey, the pop star later walked back her stance on the lifestyle completely in 2021, declaring:

“Sober sober is the only way to be”

Lala Kent and plenty of others have also been outspoken about the lifestyle, considering it dangerous and “super offensive” to addicts who have worked hard to avoid all substances. If it works for Jelly Roll, great! To each their own! But it’s definitely a complicated topic in the world of sobriety — if you can even call it that!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]