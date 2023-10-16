Jenelle Evans & David Eason Will Face Child Abuse & Neglect Charges 'Very Soon' -- After Taking Kids WHERE?!

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are reportedly set to wrap their investigation into Jenelle Evans and David Eason “very soon.”

According to TMZ, authorities in that Tarheel State are “likely” to bring charges of both assault and child neglect in the case involving Jenelle’s teenage son Jace Evans. As Perezcious readers know, Jenelle’s mom Barbara claimed the reason the 14-year-old had been running away was to hide from David — who had physically abused him.

Per the outlet, detectives interviewed Jace about the matter this past week. And as they wrap up their investigation, “it appears charges will be filed” by authorities. Now, whether those charges are sent up against both Jenelle and David still remains to be seen. The news org notes it’s possible both could face legal problems. However, it’s also still an option that only one could be charged. The news org doesn’t note who it would be specifically in that instance, but we might have a pretty good idea…

With the Jace interview having been completed last week, and cops wrapping their deep dive now, it sounds like these charges could come in the next few days. Damn!! But even with abuse and neglect charges apparently imminent, the Teen Mom 2 star and her husband don’t appear to be THAT bothered.

We say that because on Sunday, the couple was spotted at a gun show in Wilmington, North Carolina WITH THEIR TWO OTHER KIDS IN TOW! Seriously! Jenelle and David took her 9-year-old son Kaiser and his 6-year-old daughter Ensley to a gun show in the coastal NC city. Per TMZ, David and Kaiser spent time checking out “knives, holsters, and rifle scopes” at the event before walking away with two purchased items: a bulletproof vest for David and a “wooden battle ax” for Kaiser.

Per photos taken at the gun show and published on Sunday night by the news outlet, Jenelle and Ensley were “only there briefly.” The two gals left after less than half an hour to go somewhere else while David and Kaiser continued checking out the self-defense products. Oh, and Jace was “nowhere to be seen” at the gun show. That’s probably a good move on his part.

So, yeah… a freakin’ gun show appearance amid the scandal surrounding the alleged child abuse and neglect of Jace. Not exactly the greatest optics here, to put it mildly.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

