Ben Affleck Has The Best Ex! Jennifer Garner Supporting Him Through Breakup With Ana De Armas!

We’ve said it before, but Ben Affleck is really lucky to have Jennifer Garner in his life.

Seriously, Jen has to be one of the most supportive exes ever — she was by his side through his rehab stints, and reportedly even gave her blessing in his relationship with Ana de Armas. They appear to be great co-parents together, and apparently, she’s been a support system for Ben through his recent breakup.

A source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Ben is happy, healthy and doing great since his breakup with Ana. Ben’s friends and Jen Garner are supportive of him moving on. Those close to Ben thought the relationship wasn’t working for either of them anymore.”

The insider added:

“For now, he’s taking care of himself and focused on his kids. Ben and Ana still text regularly and communicate, so who knows what the future will hold for them.”

As we previously reported, the breakup came down to being in different places in their lives. A source explained to Page Six:

“The quarantine was unique because they had downtime and ­really got to know each other spending time at home. But once work picked up, things started to change.”

Another insider shared:

“Ana decided she doesn’t want to live in LA and Ben wants to be close to his family. His priority is to be rooted in LA.”

Well, it’s no wonder the Alias alum is supporting her baby daddy’s decision to break up — he’s doing it for their kids. Or, as one ET source put it, “he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be.” While we’re sad to see the end of BenAna, that’s a pretty good reason to call it quits.

That being said, the fact that they’re still texting and “regularly communicate” seems to suggest this chapter might not fully be closed yet, and some insiders think that the cute couple may still get back together. But another Page Six source said they’re simply entering a new phase of their relationship. They speculated:

“They had a really solid relationship and are truly upset to have come to a place where they need to break up. There is a lot of love there. They were real­ly good for each other and I think that will carry into a friendship.”

Well, if his relationship with Jen is anything to go by, the Argo director definitely knows how to keep it friendly with his exes!

But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Are BenAna destined for a Jerry-and-Elaine style friendship, or will they rekindle the flame? Or do you think their story is over for good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

