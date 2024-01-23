2 Photos That PROVE Taylor Swift & Kylie Kelce Aren't Beefing!

We never put much stock in that story about Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce feuding. And now we put roughly ZERO in it!

If you hadn’t heard, there was a Life & Style report claiming Tay and boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s sister-in-law hadn’t gotten off to the best start. Kylie (who has to be pulled kicking and screaming onto hubby Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast btw) allegedly wasn’t into Taylor’s celebrity — and shaded the pop star and her VIP treatment at Trav’s games. The narrative was kind of a… Taylor’s cheer captain, Kylie’s on the bleachers type thing.

Sources told us right away there was no truth to it, but on Sunday night they got to prove it! Jason and Kylie went to New York state to support Trav as the Kansas City Chiefs fought to stay in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. And they shared the VIP box with Tay! It seemed clear to us from how happy everyone was that there wasn’t a cloud of awkwardness hanging over that room.

Of course, Taylor did have a buffer. Mostly she sat with her new WAG bestie Brittany Mahomes. However, since the game a couple photos have come out specifically showing Taylor and Kylie getting along famously.

One was shared by Brit, who gathered all the WAGs together for a couple group shots. But Taylor dragged in her old pal Cara Delevingne, who was on hand… and Kylie!

Just look how happy she and Kylie look together! These are two gals getting along, sharing the contentment of being with really decent, funny guys who happen to be world class athletes. See? No bad blood here! Even if there is a Bad Blood squadmate! LOLz!

Another pic was posted by Trav’s BFF, Aric Jones. In one of a whole series of snaps from the game, the Kelce Krazies merch founder stood next to Taylor and Kylie as they all celebrated!

Take a look! It’s a little less smiley a look from Taylor in this one, but it’s… festive! We’re guessing after Trav’s big win!

See? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Need more proof to dismiss that rumor? Or are you done with the whole thing now?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

