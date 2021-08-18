Jennifer Lopez Is 'Washing Her Hands' Of Alex Rodriguez & Their Joint Businesses

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may not have made it down the aisle, but they still have a whole lot of life to untangle.

The couple was together more than four years, and engaged for two, before finally calling it quits in April 2021. At the time, their slow breakup was attributed to their blended family — their kids had all grown close, and the pair wanted to make the split as easy as possible for them. But while fam may have been the most difficult thing to navigate, they also had a lot of business to work out, too.

Related: A-Rod Says He’s ‘Stepping Out With The Big D Energy’ Days After B-Day Bash

The J-Rod era is over, though, and has been somewhat overshadowed by the resurrection of Bennifer. So understandably, the singer wants to close the book on her last relationship. She started easy by erasing him from her Instagram, and according to a source for Us Weekly, she’s ready to move on to their joint business ventures.

The insider shared:

“Jennifer is done dealing with Alex. She’s washing her hands of him romantically and also as a business partner. Her management team and her lawyers will be talking to his [team] to tie up any loose ends.”

As you may recall, the former flames’ breakup statement said that the duo was “better as friends and look forward to remaining so.” At the time, they also claimed that they would “continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.” That included a shared real estate portfolio as well as investments in telemedicine company Hims & Hers and the personal training app Fitplan.

But that whole agreement to keep working together must have happened before Ben Affleck came in the picture, because per the Us insider, Jenny from the Block is totally over it now. They explained:

“She will have to sell her side of the company or buy him out. She doesn’t care about how it goes down, just that she is free of the ties to him. She knows it’s [only] fair to Ben.”

Related: J.Lo’s Attempt At Getting In Good With Ben Affleck’s Daughters!

While the Hustlers star has moved on in a major way, her athlete ex is still singing her praises. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, A-Rod reflected:

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

One lesson may be to keep your professional and personal life separate in the future. But hey, we’re sure he has plenty more romantic and business opportunities ahead of him!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]