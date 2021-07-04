Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pop Up In The Hamptons Enjoying Cute Quality Time Together!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going clear across the country for the summer — at least, for part of it, that is!

The duo just spent some time enjoying a little family fun at Hollywood’s Universal Studios on Friday, but overnight, the couple jetted off to the Hamptons out on Long Island, New York. There, they were spotted taking a walk together on Saturday afternoon, with paparazzi photos capturing pics of Ben’s arm lovingly placed around Jen’s shoulder.

Awwww!

The duo stepped out in “casually coordinated ensembles,” according to People, and couldn’t have looked more relaxed and in tune with each other as they spent some quality time in the nice weather in the Northeast.

Per the mag, the pair was accompanied by J.Lo’s producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and her husband Dan Thomas. The A-list duo truly seemed inseparable, though, even sharing a kiss during a particularly poignant moment of their relaxed, super-fun stroll. Love it!

BTW, you can see paparazzi pictures from the Long Island-area Hamptons adventure HERE.

Of course, the duo has been practically of one locale for pretty much the entire time they’ve been back together, it would seem. A source recently spoke to People about that exact connection, saying (below):

“Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen. She spends as much time with Ben as possible.”

And even Jennifer’s kids, 13-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, are getting used to this newfound lifestyle regarding Mom’s romance.

Another insider mentioned previously:

“They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It’s very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn’t looked this happy for a long time.”

Love it!

Still kinda crazy to see how these two have rekindled their romance like this — after all, we are a LONG way away from the old Gigli days — but we’re very happy that they are happy, and really, what else is there?! That’s the important stuff in life!

What do U make of Ben and Jen’s surprise Hamptons getaway, Perezcious readers?? Think they’ll see Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin while they’re cruising around town out on Long Island this summer??

Sound OFF about that and more with all your opinions down in the comments (below)!

