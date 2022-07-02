Lindsay Lohan Is Married To Bader Shammas!!!

It turns out congratulations are in order for Lindsay Lohan!

According to Page Six, the actress got married to her financier fiancé Bader Shammas in an intimate ceremony just hours before celebrating her 36th birthday. A rep confirmed the news on Saturday, saying:

“I can confirm Lindsay Lohan is married.”

So exciting!

She first sparked rumors that she may have secretly tied the knot on Friday night after posting a picture of the couple on Instagram and calling Bader her hubby in the tribute. The Mean Girls star wrote in the caption:

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday”

As fans may know, Lindsay met her now-husband while living in Dubai. The pair have kept their relationship very private, with the singer occasionally sharing pictures of him on social media over the years. Her father, Michael Lohan, previously told Page Six of Bader:

“He’s not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems – the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight. She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button. Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life.”

Last November, she announced that Bader popped the question, proposing with a stunning Harry Winston ring. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Earlier this year, Lindsay opened up about her nuptials when Extra host Rachel Lindsay asked what type of bride she would be:

“Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I’m not going to call you a bridezilla, I’m not going to do that.”

To which Lindsay replied:

“I’m definitely not like that. I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good, and then I can be okay. So I’ll be more like that. I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so….”

It sounds like she got her low-key, special day!

We could not be happier for Lindsay and Bader, and we are wishing them all the best!

