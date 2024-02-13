Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence On Ayo Edebiri's 'Scam' Comments -- And Tearful Apology In SNL Dressing Room!

Jennifer Lopez is finally talking about THAT Ayo Edebiri controversy.

We all heard it… Just DAYS before The Bear star was set to host Saturday Night Live with J.Lo as the musical guest, an old Scam Goddess podcast episode surfaced in which Ayo mocked the Can’t Get Enough singer’s career as “one long scam.” Listen (below):

Despite the awkwarddd start, the show ended up being great and Jennifer KILLED her performances. And it sounds like instead of trying to skirt around it, Ayo just addressed the controversy head on!

In an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, the Selena star shared that Ayo came to her dressing room crying, with an apology ready:

“She was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

Yeah, we bet she felt even EXTRA sorry being forced to face her in front of millions, too. Jen continued:

“She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f**king sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

We have to give Ayo props for being mature about it and just apologizing — which she also kinda did live on the show in a skit about unsavory online comments!

As for how the comments struck J.Lo, she brushed ’em off:

“It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Her decades-spanning career speaks for itself!

