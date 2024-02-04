WATCH Jennifer Lopez Rip Out A Hair Extension In The Middle Of Her SNL Performance!

The show must go on!

During the latest installment of Saturday Night Live, musical guest Jennifer Lopez had a major hair mishap… but played it off like the superstar she is! While performing her hit Can’t Get Enough alongside REDMAN and Latto, fans noticed something went wrong with one of her hair extensions — which she had a quick, on-the-fly fix for! Instead of pausing the performance, the 54-year-old YANKED the thing out without missing a beat! Watch (below):

Not Jennifer Lopez literally snatching her own wig off ???? pic.twitter.com/yCP9bEOHNR — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 4, 2024

On X (Twitter), fans were impressed with how well she handled the malfunction, praising what a “pro” she is:

“she handled it like a pro” “What a performer, shake it off and keep on!” “The show must go on. JLO ate up that performance” “Haha love her! What a beast on stage” “I love her LMAOAOAOAO”

Watch the full performance (below):

Between this and the Ayo Edebiri controversy, the On The Floor singer was in an uphill battle this week! As we’ve been following, a 2020 podcast clip resurfaced in the days leading up to The Bear star’s hosting gig, where she slammed J.Lo’s whole career as “one long scam.” She ended up apologizing during a skit on the show, and the mom of two didn’t seem to have too many hard feelings… As we saw with how she handled her hair malfunction, she’s a pro!

