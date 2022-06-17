Jennifer Lopez Claims Her Mom 'Beat The S**t' Out Of Her As A Child

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about her complicated relationship with her mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez.

In her new documentary Halftime out on Netflix, the singer opened up about her tough childhood, claiming her mom used to “beat” her. In one scene, the 52-year-old revealed it was more than just tough love at home:

“She [Rodriguez] did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat the s**t out of you.”

As fans know, J.Lo grew up in the Bronx with her sisters, Leslie and Lynda, their father David, and Lupe, who immigrated from Puerto Rico. The parents divorced once their girls were grown up. Appearing in the documentary to speak about the Marry Me star’s time at home, Lupe was just as honest about her strict parenting, sharing:

“I always had the highest expectations of them. It wasn’t to be critical. It was only to show you that you could do better.”

She also admitted that she and Jennifer had the most difficult relationship growing up, adding:

“Jennifer, she gave me the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We butted heads a lot.”

That’s not the most surprising. Ben Affleck’s fiancée left home at 18 years old after arguing with her momma about her future. At the time, the Let’s Get Loud vocalist couldn’t focus on anything but dance, meanwhile, her mother was more concerned about her education. Jennifer shared:

“My mom was like, ‘If you’re gonna live in this house, you’re gonna get your education.’ We got into a bad fight one night and I just left.”

Lupe went on to explain that she wanted her daughters to get a good education so they wouldn’t be reliant on men when they got older. And, of course, she certainly couldn’t have predicted the insane amount of success J.Lo would go on to have for her dancing, singing, and acting!

Elsewhere in the film, the 76-year-old acknowledged her shortcomings when it came to raising her daughters, vulnerably saying:

“I was far from the perfect mother. The one thing I can always say, everything I did, I did with their best interest at heart.”

While Jenny from the Block still describes her mom as a “complicated” person in the documentary, they do share a much better relationship these days. Love to hear that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised J.Lo has gotten so candid in this doc?!

