SAVAGE! Jennifer Lopez Claps Back About Hoda Kotb's Breakup After Ben Affleck Question!

Jennifer Lopez can give as good as she gets!

J.Lo is currently promoting her new rom-com Marry Me, which is about a super famous pop star looking for love after being spurned by her cheating fiancé. Sounds pretty close to real life (*cough*Alex Rodriguez*cough*), except for the part IRL where she reunites with her movie star former fiancé (AKA Ben Affleck).

Interviewed on the Today show by Savannah Guthrie and the newly-single Hoda Kotb (who recently broke up with her own fiancé and partner of eight years, Joel Schiffman), the singer admitted her film “was very meta.” She reflected:

“I know what it feels like to go home and have them like making jokes about you on TV… It’s hard. You go home sometimes and you cry when it was a big heartbreak or something happened and it was bad, and it’s hard to deal with.”

The actress kept her musings general about the job of a celeb. But Savannah wanted to get more specific. She remarked:

“I feel like we’re talking around it… Obviously there are a lot of parallels and you’re back together with Ben Affleck. A lot of people were rooting for that relationship back then.”

The hosts referenced their interview with Matt Damon, who had expressed his support for Bennifer back in May 2021. Jenny from the Block replied:

“You guys really, really gave him a hard time. … I felt so bad for him. I was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Still, Savannah pressed on, saying:

“I know you don’t necessarily want to spill your guts about something that’s personal and belongs to you. But… I think so many people can relate to the one who got away or the one you always wondered about. Like, how did you find each other again?”

The momma of two responded:

“I think, you know, we can talk about that backstage if you really want to know. But, you know, I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately. And that’s what we’ve learned. But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about.”

Well that’s a very gracious answer from someone who seemed not altogether comfortable with the question!

The Let’s Get Loud artist had her chance to dish back some of the discomfort later in the conversation, when Hoda held up a People mag cover featuring J.Lo. Noticing a blurb about her own split from Schiffman, the TV personality quipped:

“Let me just block out this corner.”

Grabbing the mag, Jennifer shot back:

“Why are you trying to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?”

LOLz!!!

Luckily, Hoda had a sense of humor about it, laughing and giving the 52-year-old a high five as she said:

“Touché.”

Savannah called it “mutually assured destruction,” but her co-host called it “funny” — and the Hustlers star agreed, chuckling:

“You’re funny! You’re gonna get me afterwards?”

OMG, we would love to see the prank war that escalates from this… for now, you can watch the whole awkward interview (below):

[Image via NBC/YouTube]