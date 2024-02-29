Jessica Biel Is 'Nervous' About Letting Justin Timberlake Tour Again Being 'Devastated' By His Cheating!

Justin Timberlake are over the moon he’s finally going back on tour. But his biggest fan is a bit more trepidatious about the whole thing…

According to multiple sources spilling to Us Weekly on Wednesday, Jessica Biel is “understandably nervous” about her hubby hitting the road. One insider says “they’re thriving as a couple” in recent days, which is great. But it took a lot of work to get to that place. And she’s worried about them losing it when his environment changes. After all, it’s easy to expect him not to cheat when he’s at home with her and the kids all the time — but in the company of screaming female fans? In hotels all over the place? She “believes in Justin, says the source, but that doesn’t mean she expects it to be “smooth sailing.”

Damn! He really messed her up with his infamous indiscretion.

For those who don’t remember, the Sexyback singer was far away from the fam, filming a movie called Palmer in New Orleans in 2019 when he got caught with a co-star! Photos and video came out of the father of two getting cozy with a younger actress named Alisha Wainwright, holding hands at a bar, her rubbing his thigh, no wedding ring in sight. VERY couple-y. All anyone saw was the hand-holding — which already counts as cheating in the books of most of our readers, as we learned definitively! But everyone also assumed that was just the tip of the iceberg.

JT went on to apologize for a “lapse in judgment” — at his wife’s behest, we’re told — and reportedly did a lot of hours of couples counseling with Jessica to win back her trust. But now that trust is being put to the test! As another source puts it:

“Jessica is a bit worried about the tour. If Justin were to have another incident, it would be the last straw for Jessica.”

“The last straw.” Damn. Big stakes.

A third insider explains just how bad it was, saying “Jessica felt betrayed and devastated” by the cheating. Oof. He can say it’s a one-time thing… but no significant other really believes that in their soul, do they? And of course, in Justin’s case there are still old claims of infidelity coming out. A Playboy bunny claimed just this month in her memoir the *NSYNC frontman hooked up with her at the Mansion while he was still with Cameron Diaz! That couldn’t have done much to assuage Jessica’s fears!

What is JT doing on that score, btw? We heard Jessica was going to lay down strict rules for him! This source confirms that, saying Justin is “plans to limit his alcohol intake and remove himself from any inappropriate situations” that arise. Oh, and he also will “be checking in with Jessica every night before he goes to bed.” And the first insider backs that claim, saying Jess may be “hopeful” but “she’s not throwing all caution to the wind.” She’ll also be joining him for several shows on the tour.

Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious relationship experts? Will all the rules be enough? Will just the specter of his past cheating reopen all those wounds for Jessica? Let us know your guesses in the comments (below)!

