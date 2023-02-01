Jessica Simpson Reveals Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star' -- When He Was Dating Someone Else!

Jessica Simpson‘s “teenage fantasy” didn’t turn out the way she expected!

In a new essay published Wednesday direct to Amazon, the 42-year-old actress opened up about a secret romance she had with a mystery “massive movie star” who she grew up watching on the big screen — but it wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be!

In the mini-memoir chapter, titled Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single, Jess recalls she was on a break with her future husband Nick Lachey when she met the A-Lister — who she only refers to as “Movie Star” — at the 2001 MTV VMAs, and the sparks were flying. She writes:

“This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes.”

While there might have been a connection between them, Jessica said she “wasn’t ready” to flirt with him at the time and left the after-party alone. Or, well, probably with her little sister. But definitely NOT with this guy.

But fate seemingly stepped in, as she ran into the leading man at a gym in El Lay soon after. The Irresistible singer ended up inviting him to be a part of her music video shoot:

“‘You could be my lead guy,’ I offered to this man who made millions and millions per film.”

After the guy gave Jessica his number, Nick stepped back into the picture and reached out to her — just days after the September 11 attacks, apparently. We guess he was re-evaluating? The pair got back together, and she never called the movie star back… well, until years later.

Fast forward to 2006, just after Jessica and Nick got divorced, and she reconnected with the unnamed actor! In fact, the author claims things between them were heating up between them as they kissed at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She wrote:

“I felt this warm rush all the way down my body to the tips of my toes in my wedges.”

However, the sweet moment was ruined when Jessica discovered a picture of the man with his girlfriend on the red carpet:

“I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman.”

Except… she kind of was. The movie star insisted the relationship was “completely over,” and his girlfriend was “moving out.” According to Jessica, he then claimed to her:

“You’re the only girl I want to be with. You’re it.”

For those who’ve been in the tough world of dating, we know you must be rolling your eyes after that line right now! Unfortunately, Jessica ended up falling for it! She said she believed the man, and they were then seen out at nightclubs and at a mutual friend’s house. Speaking about their time together, she shared that the actor would talk about her friend’s pregnancy a lot, and she called him when her goddaughter was born. He invited her to go on a film set with a director – who was “known to even the most casual movie fan.” But things weren’t always rainbows and sunshine!

During their relationship, Jessica claimed she was often told to enter a hotel from a private entrance and walk up the fire stars in heels in order not to hide from the paparazzi and press. Soon, she began to feel like she was only there “to have sex” with him. She said:

“Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl.”

When the star returned from filming one day, she noted they started kissing and he “just blurted out: ‘Why aren’t we having sex?’” Seriously?! Eventually, it became clear to Jessica what was going on. She revealed that he was trying to sneak her into the hotel “to hide me from his chick” and left him the following day while he was on set:

“I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.”

Good for her for sticking up for herself! Later, Jessica said he called her “weeping” – but clearly, she was not going to put up with his actions anymore!

Wonder who this mystery celeb could have been?! It is a bit of a mystery, considering Jessica did not reveal his name. Of course, we already know Jessica has previously been in high-profile relationships with John Mayer, Johnny Knoxville, Jensen Ackles, and Tony Romo. But this guy? Not only do none of them match up, she wouldn’t have to keep them secret.

Jessica really narrowed it down given the timeframe that it was someone she watched in movies as a teen who was making “millions and millions per film!” That means someone who was a HUGE star in the ’90s. The problem is no one seems to fit the bill exactly (including all those guys pictured above). Could it be the pop star slyly tweaked a few details to protect his identity? Hmm…

Who do YOU think the mystery guy could be? Drop your guesses in the comments below!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, MEGA/WENN, JRP/WENN, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]