Jim Bob Duggar Banned Niece Amy From Going On Dancing With the Stars Because It Was Sinful: SOURCE

We’ve been saying it for years now. Jim Bob Duggar practices a sexist and controlling form of religion — and should never have been given a platform on reality TV.

The recent child porn trial of his son Josh has put to the forefront his greatest sin — yeah, we said it! — sweeping actual child molestation under the rug to keep up appearances. Not only did he leave the young women under his care vulnerable to an admitted predator, he endangered countless children by unleashing that kid on the world. No repercussions or rehabilitation, just a slap on the wrist and a “boys will be boys.” So gross.

But of course, his sexist worldview has had plenty of impact on his daughters… and his sister’s daughter. As Jill Dillard spilled years ago now, Jim Bob treated his girls as some kind of property, taking all the money for their work on first 19 Kids and Counting but also the spinoff Counting On, which was ostensibly a spinoff star vehicle for the titular Jill & Jessa.

That patriarchal authoritarianism apparently extended to niece Amy Duggar, whose reality TV career he basically sabotaged — at least according to a new report in The Sun.

Amy got some attention from her time on 19 Kids and used that cache to get a gig on WE tv‘s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. But a source close to the fam told the outlet “had many opportunities for shows.” The biggest? Network, baby! ABC‘s Dancing With The Stars! The insider claims:

“She was offered to go on Dancing with the Stars, but Jim Bob would not let her do it.”

Whoa, WHAT?! Why??

Well, according to the source it’s all about the image of his brand. See, he raised his daughters to be modest — and the form-fitting outfits they wear on DWTS, well, those are just inviting sinful thoughts, aren’t they? Not to mention, even dancing and music of a non-religious variety was strictly controlled in his home. One could argue he took those restrictions more seriously than when his son ADMITTED TO MOLESTING YOUNG GIRLS. Ugh.

If this is true, if Amy — whose mother is Jim Bob’s sister Deanna — really had that huge opportunity taken away from her, that’s frankly unforgivable. Not as bad as the child molestation stuff, obviously, but you know — terrible in its own unique way.

