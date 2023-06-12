Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar ‘Don’t Want’ Younger Kids To Watch Explosive Doc As Family Is ‘Collapsing’ Around Them!

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are doing their best to shelter their youngest kids from the new documentary exposing all their alleged secrets!

In early June, Prime Video premiered the explosive new docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which takes a closer look into the family’s popularity and the shady teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, run by controversial leader, Bill Gothard.

Jill Duggar Dillard, who broke away from the family, was even interviewed for the series alongside her cousin Amy Duggar King and aunt Deanna, Jim Bob’s older sister. So, naturally, it’s been the talk of the town as the world comes to understand the alleged horrors of the 19 Kids and Counting days.

Now, a Duggar family insider is speaking out about how Jim Bob and Michelle are handling the backlash. Speaking to InTouch on Wednesday, the source revealed the parents are doing their best to stop their youngest kids from watching the Amazon show, saying they “don’t want” Johannah, 17, Jennifer, 15, Jordyn-Grace, 14, and Josie, 13, to hear any of the tea spilled, though they know it “might be impossible” at this point. The confidant explained:

“There’s no way around it. You can stick your head in the sand, but it’s all anyone is talking about. Some refuse to watch it, while others watch it in secret.”

If we were a Duggar kid, we’d be curious! Especially considering Jill’s speaking out! It sounds like the release of this scathing documentary is already having a HUGE effect on the once tight-knit (at least from public appearances) family:

“Their family dynamic is literally collapsing.”

Oof!!

Ahead of the release, the wannabe Republican politician and his wife slammed the series, saying in a statement on their official website:

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format.”

They called the show “derogatory and sensationalized” entertainment, arguing:

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

That said, they didn’t point to specific examples of what they felt was incorrect.

They concluded by suggesting they want nothing more than to handle these family issues “in a private setting,” saying:

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting. We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one. Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”

If you haven’t watched Shiny Happy People yet, the four-part series takes a deep dive into all the Duggar drama that clouded them throughout their TLC reign.

This includes the time Josh Duggar admitted to his parents that he had molested his little sisters — though the public found out much later than Jim Bob and Michelle, who tried to sweep the whole thing under a rug. When the news did leak, Jill and Jessa Duggar sat for a harrowing interview with Megyn Kelly, in which they were seemingly forced to defend their brother to save the TV show! Ick! The show also delves into Josh’s latest child porn trial, among other things.

Elsewhere, Jill and her hubby Derick Dillard go on to claim they NEVER saw a dime from 19 Kids and Counting or the spin-off they were required to participate in, Counting On. WTF! Several other individuals who grew up in IBLP also criticized the so-called sinister practices of the organization which “turned every father into a cult leader,” one contributor put it. Yeesh. Another source told InTouch the docuseries has caused “a huge rift within the family and their religious community,” adding:

“Everyone is saying how damaging it is to the core of their religious beliefs. It’s questioning the unorthodox principles Jim Bob and Michelle used to raise their children, as well as their millions of parishioners.”

No wonder they don’t want their kids to watch it! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

