Did Jinger Duggar & Her Husband Subtly Shade Josh After Child Porn Sentence??

We’ve heard from several of Josh Duggar‘s family members since his prison sentence was handed down this week. Though we are talking about the 19 Kids and Counting clan here, so in the grand scheme 3 or 4 Duggars is nothing.

Most of the fam is actually keeping quiet. We wouldn’t be surprised if that’s from remaining under the thumb of Jim Bob Duggar — made more likely by the fact we’ve actually been hearing mostly from the more estranged kin.

According to Jill Dillard, Josh’s sis who did get some distance from the fam, the patriarch is all about keeping a lid on family scandal. Of course, that was made pretty clear in his son’s child porn trial as well. It could even be argued the act of protecting his son from consequences early on led to his disgusting offenses later on in life.

OK, so if Jim Bob isn’t happy with family members speaking out about his little boy’s ~13 years in prison, how does a daughter speak out? Very subtly maybe??

That’s what followers think Jinger Duggar did, along with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. The couple haven’t said anything outright. However, the latter posted a pic to his Instagram showing the couple looking happy as can be, along with the caption:

Hey Siri, play “The Luckiest”

Presumably referring to the Ben Folds love song. Perfectly innocuous post, right? Well, except for one key detail. The former NFL player’s t-shirt. It’s unclear what the tee represents, but it had the words written on the front:

“Save the Children”

Yeah.

Considering Josh’s offenses and the timing of the post, it’s not a huge stretch to read this as a subtle dig. The post was captured on Reddit, where followers of the fam were quick to read into the message:

“Interesting tshirt, seems to me to be a shot at Josh!” “A not so subtle jab at pest” “He isn’t going super overboard or anything, it’s just subtle but I think it is very genuine at the same time. By Duggar standards, Jinger is pretty lucky” “I wonder why they didn’t make a statement. I bet JB flew off the handle at the sisters who made one last time and they didn’t want to rock the boat even more”

Our thoughts exactly. But considering what she and her sisters had already been through with Josh when they were kids themselves. You have to think they’re all breathing a sigh of relief — whether they can tell their dad about it or not.

