Sofia Vergara Reveals She And Joe Manganiello Broke Up For THIS Reason?!

Sofia Vergara is finally revealing what led her and her ex hubby Joe Manganiello to break up last year.

We were all shocked when the couple of seven years seemingly called it quits so suddenly, leaving a lot of questions and very few answers, but six months on the Modern Family star is opening up about what went down. In an interview with Spanish newspaper El País, the 51-year-old was asked why they decided to go their separate ways, and she had a surprisingly simple answer:

“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Sad!

Despite being only four years between the pair, it seems like their ideas on wanting more children was the final straw. It also gives a new perspective on Joe being the one to file for divorce.

Continuing, she explained it’s “not fair to the baby” in her opinion if she had a child at her age:

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

But she’s not giving up on love completely! She seemed rather optimistic for the future when she told the outlet:

“So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do.”

Things have seemed pretty amicable for the pair since they decided to divorce, and this explains why! Are U surprised by their reason for splitting, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

