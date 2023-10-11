John Cena Opens Up About Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Feud: ‘I Violated His Trust’

John Cena is walking back his criticism of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

If you’re either a WWE fan OR a Hollywood fan, you’ve probably heard about John’s beef with the Black Adam star. To bring you up to speed, back in 2008, The Marine actor spoke ill about Dwayne’s move from WWE to Tinsel Town. He told The Sun at the time:

“Just don’t f**k me around and tell me that you love this when you are just doing this to do something else. That’s the only thing that gets me really pissed off.”

However, as we all know, it was a move he replicated soon after — and was aptly criticized for. And for that reason, he’s admitting that he “went about it the wrong way.”

During a Saturday World Wrestling Entertainment Fastlane press conference, the Fast X star explained why he initiated the feud to begin with:

“If you’ve been following what I’ve tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I’ve stated that although I thought I was trying to do what’s best for business, I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way.”

Oof. All that just because he didn’t want Dwayne to move on?? He added:

“I didn’t do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say ‘I’m sorry and I was wrong,’ because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience. Dwayne is a hell of a guy… I became who I despised. I see that perspective and I understand it. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with feuding with The Rock.”

Well, at least he’s owning up to his mistakes! Watch the full press conference (below):

The two have since made up, appearing in multiple Fast & Furious movies together, AND facing off during The Rock’s 2012 comeback to WrestleMania.

