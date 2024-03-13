John Oliver Jokes There’s A ‘Non-Zero Chance’ Princess Catherine ‘Died 18 Months Ago’!

John Oliver thinks Princess Catherine might be dead?!

On Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, the British comedian was asked to share his perspective on the ongoing Kate Middleton scandal. The Last Week Tonight host teased:

“I was out. I thought, ‘Let’s just all ignore this, we’ve moved on,’ until the Photoshop thing. It feels like you’re almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point.”

LOLz! So true! Kensington Palace has botched this!

Related: Stephen Colbert Goes In On Prince William Affair Rumors!!

But what does John think is going on?! The 46-year-old jokingly said anything is possible — even a theory that Prince William‘s wife could be dead. Agreeing with Andy that it’s suspicious the royals have gone against their motto of “never complain, never explain” by having Kate own up to editing a family photo, John laughed:

“There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation. I’m not saying it happened, I’m saying it’s non-zero. Until proved otherwise, until we see her with a copy of today’s newspaper.”

OMG!

He’s definitely not the only one who is going to need some cold hard proof before they believe anything from the palace! But can you imagine if this were true? It’d be insane! See the funny Q&A (below)!

John Oliver is wondering what’s going on with Kate Middleton! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/vNAxWzj5Uc — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) March 13, 2024

Ha!! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube & WENN/MEGA/Avalon/Toby Melville]