Even Celebrities Are Absolutely LOVING The Tortured Poets Department! See The Reactions!

Everyone is talking about The Tortured Poets Department. When we say everyone, we mean everyone!

Taylor Swift sent the world into a frenzy when she dropped the highly anticipated double (surprise!) album on Friday. Fans flooded social media to discuss and decipher the meaning behind all 31 tracks, including time spent deciding which ones are about Travis Kelce, Matty Healy, Joe Alwyn, and more. Even celebrities stormed social media to show their support for the 34-year-old singer and their reactions to TTPD! The best ones so far? For starters, Josh Gad — who had a listening party with his daughters — had to ask this important question on Instagram:

“Is there any man on planet Earth right now whose phone is blowing up more than Charlie Puth right now?”

Ha! The 32-year-old singer was name-dropped on the title track, with Taylor singing about her and an ex declaring “Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.” So, yeah, his phone must be ringing off the hook right now! However, John Stamos entered the chat to offer up a different name to Josh. He replied to the actor in the comments:

“Kim K?”

True! Check out the post (below):

If it’s not her phone, it’s definitely her comments section right now after Taylor called her out for being a high school bully in the song thanK you aIMee! Flavor Flav, AKA “King Swiftie,” also had a reaction to that scathing track, writing on X (Twitter):

“Ya boy always says KIM. Keep It Moving.”

LOLz!

Of course, Taylor received a ton of love from many of her besties. We’re talking about everyone from Ice Spice, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, and Sabrina Carpenter. Take a look (below):

Amazing!!

And we bet Sophie could relate a lot to Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?, which is all about public perception and narratives about her life. Remember, she dealt with all of that when news of her divorce to Joe Jonas broke!

Obviously, there are a ton of more A-Listers giving praises to Taylor online. Check out more reactions from her fellow celebs (below):

The best art is created from struggle and sadness,,, da anthology is sad and real and Taylor,,, It makes me wanna punch anyone that hurt that woman’s feelings,,, but no one can punch them worse than Taylor and her piano and pen. happy she found happiness

???????????????????????? https://t.co/4xoXJlzVGh — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 19, 2024

Fresh out the slammer and Florida!!! Blasting on the Yacht at Midnight.

Taylor writes like a Boss and her song titles are Gangsta https://t.co/wuoiFHYDJO — Yung Rénzél ???? (@RickRoss) April 19, 2024

What can we say? Stars truly are just like us — freaking out and blasting The Tortured Poets Department from start to finish all day long! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

