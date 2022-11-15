John Stamos Admits To Dax Shepard That He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell!!

What could have been!

Kristen Bell almost didn’t end up with Dax Shepard. It turns out she had her eyes on Uncle Jesse first! In Monday’s new episode of Armchair Expert, John Stamos revealed his friend once tried to set him up with the Good Place actress after his divorce from Rebecca Romijn in 2005, but it didn’t pan out into a romance. The Full House alum dished:

“I was freshly divorced, there was some award show or party or after-party or something. And my press agent, Lewis K, says, ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s in the theater, she’s fun, you guys will be great together.’ It was Kristen.”

OMG! Can you imagine if this amounted to something real?? They would have been a very unexpected, but HAWT couple!

While the Big Shot star and Frozen voice artist did meet, John thought she was way too young for him, he explained:

“I said, ‘She’s so adorable, she’s so great, I’m way the f**k too old.’”

To make it funnier, the Parenthood alum did some fast math and realized the actor has an even larger age gap with his current wife Caitlin McHugh, who is 36 while he is 59. Meanwhile, Kristen is now 47 — which really isn’t that big of a difference compared to Caitlin. LOLz!! With that in mind, the ER star quipped:

“Then I got over that.”

Hah! Who knew Dax almost had such serious competition though?! But given the podcast host’s impressive track record with the ladies (he once dated Ashley Olsen!), this story shouldn’t surprise any of us. Dax and Kristen are both great catches! And John wound up with his perfect match after marrying Caitlin in 2018 and welcoming their 4-year-old son Billy, so all was right in the end! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via This Morning/CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube]