Johnny Depp IS Dating One Of His Lawyers -- & She's Married!

OMG! Johnny Depp is dating one of his lawyers!

Before you get too excited, the Pirates of the Caribbean lead has not moved out of the friend zone with his attorney Camille Vasquez, whom he already sparked dating rumors with. Instead, he’s found love with a woman who represented him during his unsuccessful UK trial against The Sun in 2020. Well, we guess it wasn’t a complete bust!

On Thursday, Page Six confirmed Johnny and attorney Joelle Rich are dating! But here’s the inneresting thing: she’s technically still married! According to the outlet, the London-based lawyer is separated at this time, but a divorce doesn’t seem to have been finalized yet. She and her ex share two kids. Did she call things off because of Johnny? Or was her marriage on the rocks already? Hmm…

While Joelle was not one of the lawyers who worked on the actor’s US case against ex-wife Amber Heard, she was present in the courtroom! Per an Us Weekly source, the Brit wanted to show her “support” to her new man. They said:

“There was no professional obligation for her being there.”

Wow! She flew all the way from London to Fairfax County, Virginia for Johnny?? She must really like him! Some eagle-eyed fans may remember seeing her photographed with Depp outside of the courthouse on May 3. She was also seen hugging his attorney Camille inside the courtroom on May 16.

It remains unclear how long the relationship has been going on, but long enough that they’ve been able to form a “serious” connection! The Us source shared how they would “discreetly” meet up in hotels in the early stages of their romance, adding:

“Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Meanwhile, a People source has come out of the woodwork to say:

“They are dating but it’s not serious.”

Huh. Wonder which one it is! LOLz! You can see more photos of the pair (before we knew they were dating) HERE!

It’s honestly pretty funny to see the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory alum link up with one of his attorneys considering how “sexist” Camille thought the romance rumors between her and her client were! In June, she told People:

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”

The breakout legal professional continued:

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate, and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Guess fans weren’t too wrong after all, they were just focused on the wrong woman! Camille hasn’t been Johnny’s only possible love interest lately! In July, he was spotted with a mystery woman while at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy. The rumors were quickly squashed when a source told E! News the woman was just his “French teacher” for an upcoming film.

Reactions? What do you think of this pair?? Let us know (below)!

