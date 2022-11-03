Johnny Depp Reportedly Appearing In Savage X Fenty Show -- At Rihanna's Invitation!

Johnny Depp is gearing up for another big appearance!

Months after his controversial Moonman moment at the VMAs, rumor has it he’s going to be teaming up with Rihanna to be a featured guest in her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show!

According to sources who dished to TMZ on Thursday, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum won’t be walking the runway. Instead, he’s going to be the focus of one of the show’s “star” moments, like Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in the past. Hmm.

It’s also a historic moment! Depp, who will be wearing items from the men’s collection, will be the first male in the Savage X Fenty show to take on the role! His outfit will apparently be “cool and chic” and work for all aspects of his life — music, modeling, and acting.

Per the insiders, RiRi and her team invited Johnny to be part of the big moment and both sides were really excited. Apparently, the Fantastic Beasts alum already filmed his part, which will be included in the November 9 premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The actor has yet to say anything about the appearance, but as you can imagine, fans haven’t shied away from sharing their scalding hot takes on the collab!

Taking to social media, a HUGE chunk of fans blasted Rihanna for partnering with the alleged abuser — while also slamming the high-profile nature of Depp’s successful trial against Amber Heard for granting him this new platform. They wrote on Twitter:

“the way that johnny depp would’ve never got these opportunities if he hadn’t abused his wife. crazy.” “rihanna look at me this isn’t u” “’Amber Heard ruined Johnny Depp’s life!’ No, Johnny Depp destroyed Amber Heard’s life and career, made her a global target, and forced her to relive her trauma in multiple courts, only for him to be rewarded by a society intent on maintaining the patriarchal status quo” “Of all the people to choose” “johnny depp wouldn’t have gotten all of these opportunities and second chances if he hadn’t physically, emotionally and sexually abused his wife and that never ceases to amaze me.” “rihanna going out of her way to, like, rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist is f**king crazy cause the hell is johnny depp, a rapidly decaying corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW? but even past all that does she even know her audience?”

We said they were hot takes! Though Rihanna should have seen the criticism coming from a mile away…

On the other hand, some fans are actually thrilled to see these two come together. Supporters even think it shows how they are bonding over their past allegedly abusive relationships (Rihanna with Chris Brown, Johnny with Amber), saying:

“They both were in abusive relationships in the public eye. She probably felt connected.” “I’m so happy RiRi did this. support domestic violence victims regardless of gender ” “Survivors supporting each other. Good.” “I love them both! So this is pretty exciting to see. All celebrities have some sort of controversy around them at one point or another … their lives are in the spotlight. People are just looking for any opportunity to create a story from nothing.”

Now that you’ve heard both sides, what do YOU think about this collaboration, Perezcious readers?! And what do you think the actor will be doing in the show?? Sound OFF (below)!!

