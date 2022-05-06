Rebecca Romijn Recounts Her Awkward Run-In With Ex John Stamos To Husband Jerry O’Connell!

Rebecca Romijn is an open book with her husband, Jerry O’Connell, even when it comes to an awkward AF run-in with her ex!

The 49-year-old actress joined Jerry on The Talk for the Mother’s Day episode on Thursday, where the topic of one of her most-notable past relationships came up at one point. We are, of course, talking about her first marriage to John Stamos. As Perezcious readers may recall, Rebecca had been married to the Full House alum between 1998 and 2004. And even though more than a decade passed, it turns out she had not seen her former husband since their break up — well, until recently, at least!

During her appearance on the daytime talk show, the X-Men alum admitted to Jerry that she actually saw John for the first time in forever while out with their 13-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie one day. Rebecca recalled:

“I finally saw him just a few weeks ago [for] the first time since we split up. I had the girls in the car. We were sitting in after-school traffic at a strip mall and I saw him: There he was, walking right in front of the car, cap pulled down, sunglasses on.”

She was not the only one who instantly recognized him. Her children did, as well! And even after all this time, Rebecca confessed she could spot him a mile away:

“I was with him for 10 years. I would recognize that gait from a block away. I recognize the way his body moves. I know that walk [and] I’m familiar with his body.”

When Jerry mentioned how the conversation had become a little bit awkward, he asked why The Punisher star never rolled down the windows and spoke to John. What was her excuse? According to Rebecca, her hair was not ready at the time! She joked to the host:

“Is that too much to ask [for a blowout before a reunion]? I certainly wouldn’t want you there: that would be his worst nightmare.”

And before anyone jumps to conclusions, Jerry made it clear on the show that there is no bad blood between them. Further proof, the trio even all live in the same neighborhood at this time! He previously spilled on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:

“I have not [seen him], but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do.”

Jerry and Rebecca are really fixated on having their hair perfect for John, huh! LOLz! He continued:

“I am on the lookout. It would be super friendly if we did [see each other]. … I probably won’t run into him because I shop at sort of discount supermarkets in our area and there are some higher-end supermarkets that I’m sure [he goes to].”

Glad to see that these two can joke about this awk encounter! Reactions? Let us know in the comments!

