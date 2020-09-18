Jon Gosselin Speaks Directly To Kate — With A Deadly Serious Warning! Whoa!

Jon Gosselin will NOT let Kate Gosselin sully his good name!

In an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier on Thursday, the father-of-eight issued a direct message to his ex-wife after she called him a “violent and abusive person” following their 16-year-old son Collin’s allegations that Jon beat him up.

As we reported, the former reality star denied the distressing claims made by Collin earlier this month and has reportedly been cleared of any and all abuse allegations. While Child & Youth Services has backed off, however, Kate has still been firing shots at her ex — and now, Jon is firing back!

The 43-year-old said:

“Kate, the message to you is to stop. Unless you don’t want to have any ounce of any relationship with your children in the future. You’re ruining that.”

Yikes!

He continued:

“It’s not about me. It’s about how they have to live their life by you making false accusations about things that never occurred.”

The fiery comments come a day after Jon and Kate’s daughter Hannah, who witnessed the alleged incident in which Collin claimed that Jon had punched and kicked him, said her father has never abused his children.

Dismissing her brother’s claims as false, the teen said:

“My dad has been there for me and Collin no matter what. He’s been a very loving and supportive dad throughout everything. Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him. My dad loves us and has never been abusive to us in any way.”

In his initial statement, Jon went as far to claim that Collin — who spent a little over two years in a program for children with special needs away from his family before moving in with Jon — suffers from behavioral issues because he was abused by Kate.

For her part, the Gosselin matriarch had previously denied allegations of abuse. In a 2016 appearance on Good Morning America, she was asked about a report claiming that Collin told staffers at his treatment facility that he was abused by her and that child services opened an investigation. She replied:

“I’m in the public eye. I have been investigated many times. It’s always unfounded, obviously.”

That’s not what her ex says, though.

What do U think about Jon's latest statement, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Joel Ginsburg/WENN]