Chrishell Stause Calls Ex Keo Motsepe A Liar, Says He's 'Playing The Victim' In Breakup

Soooo this went from cordial to nasty in about 8.2 seconds!

As we reported back on Friday, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe unexpectedly called it quits after what had been a short but seemingly happy relationship. The pair initially got together late last year, and made things official in December, only to split at the very end of February.

But while our Friday report on the split cited multiple sources who claimed the two exes were on relatively good terms, it appears things have changed in the 72 hours since.

Over the weekend, the Kentucky native went on Instagram to refute and call out various apparent issues between her and the dance pro. It all started on Saturday, when the 39-year-old reality TV star took in this quote from a source speaking to People about Motsepe’s reaction to the breakup (below):

“[Keo] enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it. He’s had a tough time with his mom’s passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last.”

That seems innocent enough to us — but apparently not to the real estate professional!!!

Posting it to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, Chrishell added her own lengthy caption over the screenshot of that quote, claiming (below):

“OK I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me. I was also 100% in it as well.”

Whoa!

BTW, here’s a life lesson: any time a sentence begins with anything along the lines of “I truly wanted to keep this drama free,” you can be certain that they will be doing the exact opposite…! Ha!

After that Chrishell got disturbingly cryptic with some eyebrow-raising accusations!

In another since-expired IG Stories post, she appeared to brand Motsepe as a liar, writing (below):

“Revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying.”

WTF?!

And she doubled down on that in another Story that linked out to an article titled “Liar, Liar: How To Break Free From Habitual Lying” from the American Addiction Centers website. BIG yikes!!!

At this point, it’s unclear what Motsepe may have lied about, and whatever Chrishell is referring to there is super cryptic and SUPER dramatic. What is going on?!

When fans pushed back on Stause’s IG Story activity, she added one more cryptic comment to the fire, writing (below):

“Probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts.”

Again, we want to know: what receipts?!?!

As far as anyone can publicly tell, nothing Chrishell is alluding to has yet come out about the breakup. In fact, she’s the only one acknowledging it! In addition to these messages, she deleted all of her old Instagram posts with her former beau, including family pics from last Christmas.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old professional dancer has not commented publicly at all about their breakup. Unlike Chrishell, his Instagram account still features pics from their short-lived coupling, including his sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to his one-time love. Alas!

What do U make of this breakup brouhaha, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF about Chrishell and Keo down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Instar]