Jessica Biel Says Marriage To Justin Timberlake Is 'Always A Work In Progress' Years After His Cheating Scandal & Britney Spears Memoir Revelations

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are still putting in the work!

They’ve been married since October 2012, and they have two beautiful kids together — Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 — but things haven’t been entirely smooth all the time. Their relationship takes work to make it all work! Especially when it comes to two stars living in the public eye. And especially when one considers some of the sordid stories in JT’s recent and ancient past!

Related: Is Justin Timberlake OVER?

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, back in November of 2019, the 7th Heaven alum had her world rocked when the boy band vet was caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. That low point rocked the couple’s marriage and threatened to derail it altogether. Thankfully, they eventually stuck it out and had Phineas not long after.

Then, last October, Britney Spears‘ bombshell memoir The Woman In Me was published. Among the many, many revelations from that shocking book was Brit’s story about getting an abortion while she’d been dating Timberlake two decades ago because he “definitely wasn’t happy” about her becoming pregnant as he “didn’t want to become a father.” After the Toxic singer’s book came out, and that story came to light, all eyes again returned to Justin’s marriage to Jessica.

And now, we know the longtime couple’s relationship is… OK. Biel went on The View on Thursday and spoke some about the A-list couple’s union. When asked how they are doing, she admitted:

“It’s always a work in progress.”

Not great, but not bad, just… putting in the work!! Right this moment, even more than JT’s past controversies, the issue is the fact that he’s off on the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Jessica and the boys have been able to see a couple shows so far, but they have lives at home and obviously can’t travel all over the world with Justin for months on end. Regarding the tour, and the pop star’s absence for it, Biel said:

“Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime! For traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful.”

And when it comes to prioritizing their marriage even in spite of Justin’s very demanding travel schedule, she added:

“It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect.”

Such is the battle! With two young kids at home and two careers actively happening, that’s the battle for a LOT of families — whether they are famous or not!

You can watch Jessica’s full daytime TV interview from Thursday morning (below). In it, BTW, she talks quite a bit about her new children’s book A Kids Book About Periods, which focuses on reproductive health for women and provides young people an accessible way to think about their changing and growing bodies:

Thoughts, y’all?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Avalon/The View/YouTube]