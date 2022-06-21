The Internet Is Absolutely ROASTING Justin Timberlake's Dance Moves In New Video: 'If A Kohl’s Coupon Came To Life'!

LOLz!!

Justin Timberlake really thought he was doing something on that dance floor – and now he’s getting bashed on social media!!

On Sunday, the singer took the stage in Washington DC for the Something in the Water Festival. During a performance of his hit track SexyBack, the former *NSYNC star decided to try his feet at DC’s popular “Beat Ya Feet” dance – and, um, he probably shouldn’t have!

A TikTok video shared by @cakesscam first captured the so-called embarrassing new dance moves — check ’em out!

He was putting his whole body into that dance! But it was all for nothing — except a bunch of BRUTAL hot takes from social media viewers! Take a look:

“bro looking a little old now” “Me after a couple drinks thinking i actually did something” “Why did he shop at Eddie Bauer before the show?” “Him struggling to even do the turn is killing me” “Dad at a wedding type of dance”

The hilarious video quickly made its way over to Twitter where fans continued to tease the heck out of JT! Check out the best reactions (below)!

dressed like a mid life crisis! https://t.co/gaEN78KDpk — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 20, 2022

Did anyone post this yet pic.twitter.com/7OSenuDULb — ▀▀▀▀▀ (@ratcostume) June 20, 2022

This shit look like if a Kohl’s coupon came to life. https://t.co/rvtWy34nBB — Polemicist (@PalmTreesnGz) June 20, 2022

HAH!

Was it really that bad!? You decide in the comments (below)!

