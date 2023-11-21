Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Slut-Shames Her In Vicious Instagram Rant!

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez has a lot to say about her on social media this week — in an example of how NOT to coparent…

On Monday, the 30-year-old father came out swinging at his “miserable” ex, alleging she would not let him take their two sons — 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed — for Thanksgiving despite it being “his week.” Instead of allowing them to visit their dad, Chris claimed, the Teen Mom star wasn’t going to be with them — she had nannies watch their kids during the holiday break!

He exclaimed in an expletive-filled video posted to Instagram — in which he pointedly tagged Kailyn:

“Bruh, ain’t nobody more miserable than my baby mama, bro. My first baby mama, Kail Lowry. Ain’t nobody more miserable than that chick. How you got motherf**king seven kids? You got three f**king kids under the age of one and yet you want to keep hold of my motherf**king kids, you wanna keep passing them on to motherf**king nannies and s**t like that.”

And Chris didn’t stop there! He went on to blast her for having so many kids, saying:

“You miserable as hell, bro, you just want to make everybody else f**king miserable, ’cause I be on your ass, f**k is you talking about? You lame as s**t, kids is on Thanksgiving break and you don’t even let the kids be with be with their dad. But it’s technically dad’s week. You need to grow the f**k up, seriously. And stay the f**k off your back.”

What the f**k? Did he seriously just tell her to stay “off your back?” This is the mother of your children!

Chris is obviously frustrated since he wants to see his kids. However, publicly putting your coparent on blast doesn’t help — and disgustingly slut-shaming them is only making you the bad guy here. Of course, this isn’t new. Chris and Kailyn always had a tumultuous relationship and co-parenting situation — involving everything from domestic violence incidents to financial struggles.

According to Chris in a follow-up video, things between them got nasty again on Monday. He alleged Kailyn attempted to interfere with one of their boys’ parent-teacher conferences that day, causing him to go off on a social media rant. Chris slammed the reality star for “lying and manipulating” people and making it hard for him to spend quality time with their children, adding:

“Y’all thinking I’m f**king lying and s**t? What do I got to lie for? I just left my son’s parent-teacher conference. When I signed up for my son’s parent-teacher conference, his mother was not signed up at all. Now, it’s ironic that I mention that I’m gonna be at my son’s parent-teacher conference today, and then, all of a sudden, the teacher just mentioned, ‘Oh, yeah, she just signed up for a parent-teacher conference, so I can’t give you the papers now.’ Cool, alright.”

Chris ended the explosive video by saying “thank you” to Kailyn for fuel in his upcoming boxing match:

“This whole thing today had just made me realize I’m gonna beat the dogs**t out of my opponent on December 8.”

At this time, Kailyn, who is pregnant with twins, hasn’t responded to her ex’s public call out. But no one would be surprised if she’s seething over his comments!

