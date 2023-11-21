What Travis Kelce Whispered To Brother Jason After Losing Monday Night's Game!

Travis Kelce and his big brother were once again pitted head-to-head on Monday night — and this time Trav took the L!

The Kansas City Chiefs had a close battle with the Philadelphia Eagles but ultimately were defeated 17-21. Of course, this meant Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend lost against his brother Jason Kelce. One might expect to see some sibling rivalry, trash talk, that kind of thing — but not with these two sweethearts!

The brothers, who host a podcast called New Heights together, have too much love for each other. They hugged it out after the end of the game, and according to a post on X (Twitter) made by the official NFL account, they were already joking around with each other by that time. In the video, Travis can be heard telling his big bro:

“Late birthday present for you. Love you big guy.”

Aww!

Jason recently turned 36 on November 5, so this would be an awesome late birthday gesture. If Trav lost intentionally! LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Previously, Travis and Jason went head-to-head earlier this year at the Super Bowl — that time Trav and the Chiefs won. So after the tense battle at Arrowhead Stadium this week, the pair are back to a 1-1 score between them! It’s so cool to see they’re being great sportsmen about it, too!

